Several communities were impacted by the flooding, mudslides and road breaks earlier this week. In an effort to help others, several community organizations are collecting donations for the victims of the flood damage.
The Perry County Court House is currently a drop-off site for cleaning supplies. Items that are being collected at this location include: mops, brooms, dust pans, Lysol, Clorox, gloves, trash bags and cleaning rags.
Other drop-off locations that are accepting donations are the ArtStation, located at 612 Main Street in Hazard; Hazard High School, located at 157 Bulldog Lane, Hazard; Perry County Schools Central Office, located at 315 Park Avenue, Hazard; and Kentucky Farm Bureau-Janet Smith Agency, located at 318 Morton Boulevard in Hazard. Items being requested at these locations include: cleaning supplies, Bleach, first aid supplies, garbage bags, gloves, buckets, mops, brooms, shovels, non-perishable food, dog and cat food, gallons of water, personal hygiene products, paper towels, diapers, clothes, blankets, clear totes, basic school supplies and toilet paper.
Additionally, Potter’s House Ministry of Hazard is collecting donations for Breathitt County and the City of Jackson for the recent flood victims. To donate, people may bring gently used household items to Potter’s House Ministry on Thursday, March 4, from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., and from 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 5. These donations will be distributed to the people who lost everything in the flood waters by the local churches. Potter’s House Ministry is located at 17 Walker Branch Rd, Hazard, KY 41701.
More drop-off locations will be announced as the week continues, said local officials.
