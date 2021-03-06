Kentucky State Police Post 13 is investigating the death of a Perry County man. KSP was contacted on Friday, March 5, at approximately 9:15 p.m. by the Perry County Sheriff's Office requesting assistance with a death investigation on Middle Drive located in the Bulan community of Perry County.
Troopers and detectives responded to the scene and located Paul Williams Jr., 52, of Bulan, deceased inside the residence with apparent gunshot wounds. The Perry County Coroner's Office responded and pronounced Williams deceased.
At this time, foul play is suspected. This incident remains under investigation by Detective Scott Caudill.
