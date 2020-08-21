Late this evening, Aug. 21, Perry County Jailer Dexter Howard died as a result of a fatal car crash.
Officials with the Perry County Sheriff's Office said Howard was driving near the Wendell Ford Airport when he lost control of his vehicle and drove over an embankment.
"The deputy that investigated told me he was up at the airport where he owned a hangar up there and had some old cars, and he had an old Mustang car he was driving and somehow he lost control of it," said Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle.
When he lost control, said Engle, Howard's vehicle went over a 70 foot embankment causing his death.
The PCSO is investigating what caused the crash, said Engle.
