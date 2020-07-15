Kentucky River District Health Department health officials announced that there are 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in their service area today. Of those cases, 12 are from Perry County.
The new Perry County cases include a 47-year-old female, a 53-year-old female, a 70-year-old male, a 75-year-old male, a 59-year-old female, a 20-year-old male and six cases under 18 years of age.
Other new cases KRDHD confirmed in their service area include a 39-year-old female, a 34-year-old female and two pediatric cases from Knott County and a 51-year-old male from Letcher County.
The newly confirmed cases bring the positive cases in Perry County to 108, with one probable case and two COVID-19 related deaths. There have been 56 recoveries in the county. KRDHD's total is now 178 cases, with 172 confirmed, six probable, 93 recovered and two deceased.
Health officials are asking that residents maintain their practice of social distancing, wear face coverings when in public and to follow all other safety guidelines. Testing is still available at several local healthcare clinics, including ARH, Primary Care Center and Hazard Family Medical Clinic, among others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.