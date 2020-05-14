Last week, on May 7, ARH Chief Medical Officer Maria Braman discussed the phases of re-opening within ARH facilities during a community update. Some of the phases, she said, have already begun, but others will be taking place this month. Many of the changes being seen, and that will take place in further re-opening phases, said Braman, are necessary steps to be good stewards and leaders, to lead by example and to stop the spread of the virus.
“We want to make sure our communities and our partners in the communities realize how safe our hospitals and clinics are to come back into,” said Braman.
Braman said that, on April 27, ARH began the process of opening up clinics in their service area. On May 6, she said, ARH started the process to bring back outpatient services and surgeries which will allow patients to go home after surgeries. To utilize outpatient services, Braman said, all patients must be tested for COVID-19 and the results must come back negative. This week, said Braman, ARH is opening back up options for elective surgeries, but will keep those at a low capacity. The final phase, Braman said, is on May 27, which is the expected date that ARH will be able to open to full capacity.
“As we reopen, we have to reopen in what we call the new normal,” said Braman. “It is not reopening to the way we did this before, and that's difficult,” she said. “This really is a new normal.”
One of the steps in ARH's re-opening phases, said Brama, is that ARH will be implementing universal masking. All employees will be masked with medical grade masks, and employees who come in direct contact with patients will wear eye shields, she said. Braman said visitors and patients will also be required to wear masks while in an ARH facility.
If a patient or visitor does not have a mask, ARH will provide one for them.
Another step in re-opening, said Braman, was an updated arrangement of the inside waiting areas. ARH facilities, she said, have new signs promoting social distancing, and the staff has reorganized the physical space inside to separate seating, as well as added extra visual cues to mark six feet apart on the floors.
“We are trying, as much as possible, to move our waiting room from inside to out in the parking lot,” said Braman, explaining that parking spots and signs have been placed outside for patients to wait at instead of everyone being inside. ARH staff is also frequently disinfecting all highly exposed surfaces, areas and items, said Braman. “We can't share a pen without decontaminating it after each person touches it,” she said.
One of the things we don't anticipate changing soon, and this is a difficult one, is a relxation of the visitation policy, said Braman. ARH will continue to allow visitors on a very limited basis and for exceptions such as end-of-life situations, birth and so on.
These phases and changes, Braman said, are being placed to help prevent further spread of the virus.
“We are still in the midst of a pandemic and this is not leaving us,” said Braman. “This virus spreads when people have no symptoms, and that is one of the most difficult things about it. It is critically important that no matter how healthy, how well someone appears to be, that we are masking and continuing to social distance.”
ARH representatives are still monitoring PPE and bed availability in case of a surge of cases, said Braman. Additionally, she said, ARH's testing abilities have expanded since the beginning of the pandemic, and they are still offering testing. So far, Braman said, ARH has tested nearly 3,000 people for COVID-19, and of those, 22 were positive cases in the ARH service area. This, she said, shows that ARH testing has stayed around one percent positivity rate.
The COVID-19 testing will be administered free of charge by an ARH medical professional Monday-Friday at the ARH Hazard Clinic on 181 Roy Campbell Drive, in Hazard. Testing is open to the public regardless of whether they are ill or not, and no appointment is needed. The ARH locations will be able to perform 70 tests to start each per day through their partner Gravity Diagnostics with a result turnaround time of 24-48 hours.
The ARH COVID-19 hotline is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week to field questions regarding COVID-19 symptoms, testing and prevention. The hotline can be reached at, (606) 439-7100.
