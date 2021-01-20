Officials with Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) are holding community town hall live event, “COVID-19 Vaccine: Fact versus Fiction,” via Zoom and Facebook at noon on Thursday, Jan. 21.
ARH medical experts will share the facts about the COVID-19 vaccine, and will hold a question and
answer session during the event. If you plan to participate, you can submit questions ahead of time at,
You can join the live community town hall by visiting, https://zoom.us/s/95359031629. You can also call, 1-646-876-9923, and use the code 95359031629#, or call, 1-301-715-8592, and use the code 95359031629#.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.