A Hazard Herald Staff Report
Friday, July 10, officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department confirmed that individuals from the athletic departments of both Perry County and Hazard Independent School districts have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We've had several students, today we had nine students and one coach that are in the Hazard Independent School system that have tested positive,” said KRDHD Public Health Director Scott Lockard. The Perry County School district, said Lockard, has had one athletic coach test positive for COVID-19. Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett said the PCC staff member will be self-quarantining at home until released by the health department.
Currently, said Lockard, all sports practices in both districts have been suspended and are on hold. “They've taken all the appropriate precautions,” said Lockard.
KRDHD healthcare officials said they encourage people to continue practicing social distancing, wash their hand frequently and wear masks. “We're seeing a huge spike,” said Lockard. “Wearing a mask is the right thing to do.”
