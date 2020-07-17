Today, July 17, the Black Gold Festival Committee confirmed that the plans for the 2020 40th anniversary festival has been cancelled this year.
Last month, the committee announced that the theme for this year's Black Gold Festival was going to be "Soup beans, Cornbread and Black Gold," and was scheduled for Sept. 17-19. Today, the committee members said they were sad to report that those plans were cancelled.
Committee members said they received a notice from their application to the State that it was recommended for the county not to hold the festival during the pandemic. "We are so sad, but we promise a wonderful celebration for next year. We love our community and we will certainly miss being with you all this year," said the Black Gold Committee in a statement on their Facebook page.
More information can be found on the committee's website and social media pages.
