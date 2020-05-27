On May 27, officials with the Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park announced that instead of reopening on June 11 like many other campgrounds are permitted to do, they will remain closed until further notice.
According to the statement, Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park will be closing on June 1 to all park visitors. Buckhorn Lake is one of four resort parks remaining closed to provide housing for low-acuity COVID-19 patients in the event of a resurgence of the coronavirus in Kentucky. The decision will be re-evaluated based on the commonwealth's needs, according to a statement from the park management.
All areas of Buckhorn Lake, including Bowlingtown Country Kitchen Restaurant, the beach, trails, shelters and picnic areas will be closed to the public during this time. The park staff said they appreciate the community for their patience and understanding during these trying times and said they look forward to seeing visitors soon.
