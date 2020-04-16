As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, schools have decided to expand their closures to better protect the students, staff and communities they live in. Through this time, many questions and concerns have been raised, especially for the senior classes. One local school, Buckhorn School, is encouraging all students and staff in the county to remain hopeful and strong.
"We can control our reaction to it. We can be proactive, we can have a positive reaction to it and we can count our blessings," said Teresa Brewer, a teacher at Buckhorn School.
As many schools in the state are doing, Buckhorn School officials are utilizing technology to continue educating students and to remain in contact with one another.
"Most of the high school teachers, and even our middle school, have set up a Google Classroom," said Valerie Dixon, a sophomore and junior English teacher at Buckhorn School. The school, she said, also uses other resources such as Zoom, Meet, Hangout and Facebook groups to post their lessons. This enables the teachers to provide videos and examples to better help students, allows the students and teachers to see one another and remain connected and involves the parents in the education of the students.
"We have lots of resources through the district that connect straight with our Google so we can post assignments," said Dixon, explaining that students still get the instruction they need.
A few families have not been used to the technology, Dixon said, but the school always has someone available to assist them if needed. Additionally, she said, paper packets are available for students.
In addition to the online support, Dixon said, the school makes sure a staff member at the school if someone needs assistance, and they have teachers who volunteer with the food busses that visit homes of students.
"We are kind of like a big family," said Dixon. "We want to make sure we're here for the community. We care about the students and we want to make sure they get what they need. It is different and it is difficult, but we make the best out of everything and we pull together when we need to."
Buckhorn School Principal Tim Wooton said that their school, and district as a whole, are doing well with the resources they have.
"They're adapting and doing pretty well with it," said Wooton.
Brewer agreed, and said that because many of their high school students are enrolled in dual credit classes, they're more used to the technology being used. The teachers, she said, are definitely learning some things during this, too.
"A lot of the high school students are good with technology," said Brewer. She continued, "Us older teachers, I'm learning a lot of new technology."
School officials said they understand the worry about graduation and other senior activities, but said they are doing everything they can to be supportive during this time. Wooton said the school has resources and information specifically for senior students, and the school plans to spotlight the seniors online so they will be recognized in some way.
"Of course we don't know about graduation yet," said Wooton. "We want to do something for them, but we don't know when we will be able to."
The pandemic, said some of the seniors, has caused a lot of missed milestones and activities, but they are trying to overcome the challenges and remain positive throughout the situation.
"It's definitely taken away some of the things you look forward to as a senior, like senior trip, prom, maybe graduation, but it's also a one of a kind thing that many people don't get to say their class has been through a pandemic," said Marcus McIntosh, a senior at Buckhorn School. "It doesn't make it not liveable. I definitely miss some of the things I could have done, but things happen sometimes.
"Obviously as a senior you look forward to that moment, getting to walk across the stage and having your family and friends all there, and the community. It's just something you look forward to," said McIntosh. "It sort of hurts in one sense, but it's not so devastating that it's ruined my entire life. If this were to happen say 30 years ago, I don't know how the students of the time would have gotten an education because technology wasn't as prominent as it is now, and it would've been way more difficult for them to get an education and still enjoy their life at the same time.”
"The Coronavirus has affected me as a senior due to me not being able to attend my last prom, my senior trip, my last season of softball and making more memories with my senior class," said Alexa Day, another senior student at Buckhorn School. "I'm trying my best to be positive about it, but I'm heartbroken because at Buckhorn we're one big family.”
With concerns about graduation and other missed opportunities that seniors look forward to, McIntosh and Day have expressed gratitude for the connection being provided through the use of online resources.
"I personally like that we can stay in touch with our teachers and make sure they're safe as well," said Day.
Going from spending four years with some of the classmates, and since grade school with others, to now only communicating online, said McIntosh, has been challenging and hurts.
Both McIntosh and Day are involved with many groups in the school. McIntosh is involved with the Beta Club, Buckhorn Bold Believers (B3) and the student senate. Day is involved in the softball team, the student senate, Gifted and Talented program, the Beta Club and Buckhorn Against Drugs (BAD). Both seniors said they have missed interactions with their teams and clubs during this time.
"It's really sad, it breaks my heart," said Day, stating that not getting to see each other before heading into different directions is an emotional experience.
McIntosh and Day said they hope their fellow classmates will try not to worry too much, will remain positive and will keep in touch through social media.
"I think we're a strong county as a whole, and we'll get through this," said Day.
