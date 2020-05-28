On Friday, May 22, city and county officials sent out notices of cancellation for executive orders pertaining to COVID-19.
Last week, the Perry County Fiscal Court released the announcement stating that the executive order issued by Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander on March 31 limiting the number of shoppers being allowed to enter businesses in Perry County to one adult member per household is now set aside. Although the executive order was lifted, county officials encourage people to still practice social distancing and follow guidelines set forth.
“While there is still a need to practice appropriate social distancing, this provision is no longer necessary,” said the statement.
The same day, Hazard Mayor “Happy” Mobelini ended both of the city executive orders relating to COVID-19. This included the orders pertaining to the number of persons in stores and the number of people per household shopping.
In the city's announcement, it was ordered that all residents of the City of Hazard will follow the plans for reopening of state's workforce and economy that are outlined by Gov. Andy Beshear, and that the provisions of both executive orders for the City of Hazard relating to COVID-19 are rescinded.
State law and store policies remain in place, said city officials, stating that people should continue to follow all state and store mandates, continue to social distance and follow CDC guidance.
“We want to keep everyone safe and healthy so we can continue to open our economy and businesses back up,” city officials said in the announcement.
