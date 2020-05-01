Today, May 1, officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department confirmed the 16th positive case of Covid-19 in Perry County.
The newest confirmed case, said KRDHD officials, is a 55 year old female resident of Perry County, who is an employee of the United States Postal Service in Cornettsville. The individual, said KRDHD, is hospitalized. If anyone has visited this specific office between April 8-April 24, they may have been exposed to the virus. Please monitor your symptoms. KRDHD and their epidemiology team are actively working with the Department of Public Health to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into contact with this patient.
The KRDHD encourages people to continue to monitor their symptoms, and to practice social distancing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.