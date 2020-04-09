Recently, the county health outcome rankings have been released, and health officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department said they are concerned with the results and what it could mean in relation to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“Unfortunately here in Eastern Kentucky we have some of the worst health statuses in the state and in the nation. That's why we're so concerned about COVID-19 in our community, because it is the hardest on those individuals with underlying health conditions,” said Kentucky River District Health Department Public Health Director Scott Lockard.
Out of 120 Kentucky counties, all seven counties in the Kentucky River District scored poorly — Owsley County ranked 119, Perry County ranked 118, Lee County ranked 113, Knott County ranked 112, Wolfe County ranked 110, Letcher County ranked 109 and Leslie County ranked 107.
Some of the most common conditions seen in the area, said Lockard, include COPD, lung cancer, Black Lung, diabetes and heart disease.
“When you look at where we rank overall in a lot of these chronic health conditions, that's a big concern for me because we rank, unfortunately, near the bottom of every outcome indicator in Kentucky and really in the nation for a lot of that stuff,” said Lockard.
Lockard said that, because research is showing that COVID-19 is more severely impacting individuals aged 60 years and older and who are immune-compromised, these poor health outcome rankings cause a lot of worry for him and his team.
“If these individuals contract COVID-19, those that test positive, a larger percentage will require treatment at a hospital than healthy individuals,” said Lockard. “That is a big concern because these individuals — if they were to contract COVID-19 — then they would be much more susceptible to a negative outcome because of those pre-existing conditions."
Lockard said many of the individuals who fall in that category could have more severe symptoms or even death.
“COVID-19 could really impact our population much more severely. It’s important that we have capacity at our hospitals and that we have the resources we need to get those individuals the treatment they need,” said Lockard.
The first week of April, said Lockard, was National Public Health Week, and the KRDHD posted a lot of information about healthier choices and lifestyles, he said. The health department, he said, offers many resources for a variety of conditions, and the staff is always willing to assist people find the help they need.
One of the biggest things the health department is encouraging are the smoking cessation resources. Smoking, said Lockard, is one of the silent killers that is working against us.
“Even though we're battling COVID-19 right now, smoking will kill more people across the country this year,” said Lockard.”If people control their health and lived more healthily, health outcomes would improve,” he said, stating that there would be an overall healthier population, as well as less risk for contracting COVID-19.
KRDHD, said Lockard, will continue to post information and resources on their website and Facebook page to promote healthy living.
