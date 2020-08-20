Every year in August, community members gather together to participate in the Cameron Hoskins 5K/10K Walk/Run, also known as the Cam-Run, which serves as a remembrance for the community and has been held annually since August 2009, when 12 year old Cameron Hoskins died in a tragic accident. This year, the event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The race is held by the Cameron Hoskins Foundation, which was started a year after Hoskins passed away, said Race Director Michael Smith, who was also Hoskins's uncle. The event, Smith said, is a celebration of life, stating that it brings people together in memory of Cameron and to support future generations bettering the region. The money raised during this fundraiser goes towards providing scholarships to high school students in Buckhorn High School, Perry County Central High School and Hazard High School.
Although the event was canceled because of too many risks of exposure to our runners and walkers, Smith said business sponsors and partners still donated at least $9,000 so the foundation was still able to provide scholarships.
“It just kind of shows you the resilience of Eastern Kentucky. I think the people, they see what this goes for,” said Smith, explaining that it was great to see the community still try to come together in some way.
The scholarship winners for 2020 include:
Buckhorn School:
Jacob Blank
Dylan Davidson
Alexa Day
PCCHS:
Dawson Barnett
Cameron Fugate
Allana Hurt
Weston Sizemore
HHS:
Madison Eddington
Jacob Johnson
Kyleah Maggard
Noah Neace.
Smith said the foundation hopes to hold a large event next year, but it will all depend on the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.