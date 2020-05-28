On Friday, May 29, CVS Health will open seven new COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Kentucky. One of these new locations includes one of the Hazard CVS locations.
These new sites, said CVS officials, will utilize self-swab tests and deliver on the company’s commitment to establish 1,000 locations across the country by the end of May as originally announced on April 27. These new test sites help enable a goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.
Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 29 to schedule an appointment.
Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients. The new testing sites in Kentucky include:
• CVS Pharmacy, 704 US Highway 31, Bowling Green
• CVS Pharmacy, 102 Village Lane, Hazard
• CVS Pharmacy, 118 East New Circle Road, Lexington
More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for health care providers and clinicians facing financial and administrative strain, is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.
