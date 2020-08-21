Today, Aug. 21, officials with the Office of Kentucky Veterans Centers confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in one employee and three veteran residents at the Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard.
“We absolutely believe in 100 percent transparency,” said Mark Bowman, executive director of the Office of Kentucky Veterans Centers. He continued, “We're public servants. We owe it to our veterans and their families, and the communities we serve, to make sure they are very well aware of what is going on.”
The EKVC, he said, has been testing staff members on a bi-weekly basis. During this week's testing, one employee did test positive for COVID-19, said Bowman. “We hate, and it's unfortunate, that we do have a positive,” said Bowman.
After the employee tested positive, Bowman said, a veteran tested positive. The center, he said, did additional testing and two more veterans tested positive. Bowman said the outbreak is contained on one unit and the EKVC is working closely with the Kentucky River District Health Department. On Monday, the center will retest the unit with positive residents, and then will test other units on Tuesday and Wednesday, said Bowman.
This latest employee, said Bowman, puts the EKVC at four employees reported as testing positive since March. One employee is still in quarantine, the most recently positive employee is receiving medical care and the other two employees have recovered and returned to work.
