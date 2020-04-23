As an essential industry, the Perry County Farmer’s Market has continued to provide the community with a steady and healthy food supply during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“I think that going forward — we have been in a transitional economy for the past however many years, and farming has been a part of that plan — and I think that as we go forward, the food industry is going to be a real important part of Appalachia’s recovery,” said Tim Dunn, chair of the Northfork Local Foods, which supervises the Perry County Farmer’s Market.
“We’ve seen that there are things that we can’t get (in stores),” said Dunn, explaining that the shortages cause the community to question how to get food and supplies. “Having a local food supply certainly makes us more secure as a community,” he said. “We’ve been lucky in that we’ve been growing the market over the past several years, so more people know to depend on the farmers that come to us.”
Since the pandemic started, Dunn said, several farmers that are in the farmer’s market have stepped up to deliver food to customers. In addition to the delivering of food to people, Dunn said the farmer’s market has also been involved with the Food and Faith initiative, partnered with churches and groups that feed homeless and food insecure families.
“We’re very involved in issues involving food insecurity, and that has really been something that has become magnified over the last few weeks,” said Dunn. He continued, “The initiative really just got off the ground, our second big meeting was cancelled because of the pandemic, but that work continues behind the scenes and virtually.”
Traditionally, the Farmer’s Market has opened on the first Saturday in June in the Perry County Park, and in the past, they usually hold some sales in May to gear up for the opening, however, this year, the Farmer’s Market will not be holding the May sales this year due to the pandemic.
“It is a fluid situation, so we are aware that we are going to have to make some changes that we will have to incorporate social distancing into our in-person markets once they do open,” said Dunn. “We are preparing ourselves for whatever laws and limitations that may come into play.”
The organization, Dunn said, will continue to hold Thursday pop-up markets when possible. Once the farmer’s market officially opens for the year, Dunn said, the hours of operation are expected to remain the normal 7 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday and Wednesday, unless things need to be changed later on.
For weeks, construction of the new Farmer’s Market Pavilion has been ongoing beside Triangle Park and the Hazard Police Department. Construction, Dunn said, is not complete yet, but progress has been made daily.
“We have a Pavilion being readied downtown,” said Dunn. “The main thing that we’re really excited about is having water so people can wash hands and do tastings, so these things may be changing.”
He said the pavilion will provide the market with more flexibility, and may allow them to do more demonstrations.
For more information about pop-up markets and other services, visit the Farmer’s Market Facebook page.
