On Saturday, March 21, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) confirmed there has been a patient tested at the Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center who has officially been confirmed as testing positive for COVID-19, marking the first patient in the 13-hospital ARH system to test positive for the virus. Days later, another patient tested positive in the region. Local leaders and healthcare officials are continuing to update the public about the situation, and encouraging methods of prevention to be practiced.
“We have been very fortunate so far here in the Kentucky River District that we have not had any cases yet confirmed in our seven counties,” said Kentucky River District Health Department Public Health Director Scott Lockard. “They have had cases confirmed in Breathitt County.”
Lockard said this week that it is the closest county to Perry County that has confirmed cases of COVID-19. The tests, Lockard said, are determined by the county of residence, not the county where tested, so even though the Hazard ARH confirms and tests the patients, the positive cases do not count as a confirmed case in Perry County unless the individuals live here.
“Our hospital is a regional hospital and so they will be confirming cases for other communities that will come here for testing,” said Lockard.
“ARH is committed to being as transparent as possible to keep our communities safe and informed as we move through this rapidly evolving situation that COVID-19 has become. We want our public to be fully aware if there is a case in their community so they can take additional measures to protect themselves and those around them,” says Dr. Maria Braman, ARH chief medical officer in a statement issued announcing the positive test. “This is a new and very contagious virus. This will not be the only case of COVID-19 we see in our communities. It is our responsibility as healthcare professionals to be prepared for these cases, and at ARH, we are prepared. Furthermore, it also is our responsibility as citizens to help control the spread of COVID-19 by limiting our exposure to others and practicing the CDC recommendations for social distancing and hand-washing practices. That is the only way we can get ahead of the spread of this virus.”
As of presstime, there were more than 120 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kentucky. Of those, there were two individuals confirmed in Breathitt County – a male (age 49) and a female (age 23).
Testing, Lockard said, is now more readily available, but is still a limited resource that should be used carefully. “There is a lot more testing going on now, which we are very grateful for. We’re seeing a lot of commercial labs coming online, so that has helped but it has added a little bit of confusion,” said Lockard, explaining that there are some discrepancies in the numbers of confirmed and tested patients on different sites because the time confirmation of each organization. The state labs have a rigid criteria, he said, while the commercial tests are more readily available.
“Testing is still limited somewhat,” said Lockard. Though limited, testing is available at ARH, Primary Care, Mountain Comprehensive Care and select other entities.
The clinicians determine which people need testing, said Lockard. This is done by examining the symptoms being shown and ruling out other options such as the flu or strep throat, he said.
“There’s not enough tests for individuals who are just worried,” said Lockard, explaining that healthcare officials don’t want to waste resources, so it is not recommended to test every single person out of worry, and instead just base the tests on symptoms.
Lockard said it is recommended that people continue to follow the non-pharmaceutical interventions that have been set in place by practicing good hygiene and washing their hands frequently with soap and water (for a minimum of 20 seconds each wash), using alcohol based hand sanitizer and practicing social distancing by avoiding mass gatherings. Places that do not follow those interventions, said Lockard, will have higher rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths.
“By doing this for a few weeks here up-front, we’re really going to flatten the curve,” said Lockard.
Not everyone has been in agreement with the measures, he said.
“We have had some entities that have been resistant,” said Lockard, stating that his office has been fielding complaints, but no one has had to be called out by Beshear yet. Enforcement is being handled, he said, and he does not want to potentially have to use court action to force closures unless needed.
A majority of the people in Perry County, said Lockard, has been very cooperative in following these prevention interventions. Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander and Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini, he said, have been very supportive and done everything in their power to help people. Lockard said he also appreciates the partnership with KRADD help, the school systems, local businesses and his KRDHD team.
“I am so grateful for a team of dedicated public health professionals who are doing everything that is asked of them to keep this community safe,” said Lockard.
Lockard said it is best if people continue to stay home if there is no need to go out, should try to maintain healthy habits and to take care of their mental health as well as physical health. For continued updates on the situation, or to learn more about COVID-19, visit the Kentucky River District Health Department Facebook page and https://kycovid19.ky.gov/.
“We’re going to get through this,” said Lockard. “We will bounce back, we’re a resilient people and we look out for each other.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.