On Sept. 2, ARH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Maria Braman issued a statement from Appalachian Regional Healthcare announcing that the Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center had reached its morgue capacity.
“As the number of patients critically ill with COVID-19 surges to unprecedented levels bringing hospitals to capacity, ARH is sad to report one of the most tragic realities of this pandemic is happening in Hazard right now. As of last night, the Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center reached capacity in its hospital morgue,” said the statement. “We extend our sincere condolences and prayers to the loved ones of those who have passed away in our hospital during this time and to all who have been touched by this horrible virus. We also ask that everyone keep our frontline healthcare workers who have cared for these patients in your thoughts. These healthcare heroes are committed and resilient, but they are tired. They appreciate and need your continued support.”
ARH, said the statement, cannot extend enough appreciation to the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home in Hazard, which has stepped in to provide a respectful morgue location for some of the deceased until their families can make funeral and burial arrangements. This generosity is preventing ARH from initiating the process of securing additional morgue space through portable morgue units at this time, said the release. “This action is something we only hope to take as a last resort,” stated the release.
“Any unnecessary death is too many. This morgue capacity issue is a tragic consequence of this pandemic that could easily be prevented if more people would choose to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and take other precautions to help protect themselves and limit the spread of the virus to others by wearing a mask while indoors and social distancing,” said the statement.
ARH offers both COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at locations throughout Eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. For a location near you visit: www.arhcovid19.com.