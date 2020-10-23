On Oct. 22, Hazard Independent Superintendent Sondra Combs sent out a letter announcing that the Hazard Independent School district will temporarily be returning to virtual instruction as a result of Perry County entering the red category on the CDC's map.
"As of Sept. 28, we have had only one class that had to be quarantined due to a fall break exposure. The individual only had symptoms the first day of fall break and the DLH recommended quarantining that individual class," said Combs. "Other than that, we have had no school related cases or quarantines," she said, stating that she is thankful for the students, staff and families in their district following their safety guidelines. Although they have had a low exposure rate, Combs said, the district will still be returning to virtual instruction next week for safety precautions.
"With that being said, our CDC incidence map as of today (Oct. 22) has our county in the RED category. After talking with our regional health department and confirming that this is a community issue, we will follow the guidance from our DLH," said Combs.
Hazard Independent schools, she said, will begin having virtual instruction starting Monday, Oct. 26, and this will be for the entire week. Combs said the school officials will reevaluate the county on Thursday, Oct. 29 to determine the next week's plan for instruction.
The school district will be delivering meals on bus routes as they did at the beginning of the year, said Combs, explaining that the food service director will post a letter with directions and pick-up times.
Combs, along with other local officials, encourage the community to continue practicing recommended safety precautions such as wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and washing hands frequently.
