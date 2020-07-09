Following yesterday's confirmation of a HHS athletic student testing positive for COVID-19, today, July 9, officials with the Hazard Independent School district announced that sports workouts will be temporarily postponed.
According to the statement, Hazard Independent football and soccer coaches have decided to postpone all workouts until July 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. School officials said they will continue to monitor the spreading of COVID-19 in the state and in the community during this time.
"As always, the safety of our students and staff comes first. Please keep those affected by this virus in your thoughts," said officials with the Hazard Independent School district.
