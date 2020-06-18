After months of not getting to visit their loved ones due to restrictions set in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, residents of the Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center are now able to see friends and family during outdoor visits. The visits are made possible by a plexiglass outdoor visiting booth that was set up on June 10.
Charlotte Thornsberry, the administrator of the Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center, said the center is very blessed to have opened their visiting booth.
“The first day we had 10 scheduled to visit and we'd only advertised it less than 24 hours,” said Thornsberry, stating that many families have responded and took advantage of the opportunity to visit their loved ones.
“It is awesome just seeing their faces and their smiles, and knowing how anxious they are to see their family members it's just awesome,” said Thornsberry. “They're just so anxious for things to get back to a little bit of normal,” she continued. “Most of them were used to seeing family daily, so this is very, very hard on them.”
The visits must be scheduled, and due to extra cleaning precautions, said Thornsberry, not many visits are done. “We're sanitizing between each visit,” she said, explaining that because of that, they can only fit a few visits in per hour. Thornsberry said currently the visits are being kept to 15 minutes at a time, but that time limit will increase as the process progresses. Center staff are encouraging people to only book one day at a time and one time a day to allow other families to visit their loved ones as well.
Visits are available from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day. To schedule a visit, call, (606) 216-4392.
