After multiple changes were recently enacted by the legislature in order to limit school districts’ ability to go fully virtual, as well as the limiting of any statewide mask mandates to be issued, Hazard Independent and Perry County School Districts are continuing to operate as normally as they can under the circumstances of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Recently, during the Aug. 24 Chamber of Commerce meeting, Kentucky River District Health Department Public Health Director Scott Lockard discussed how the legislative changes limiting Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive powers could impact the school systems, and said it is vital that good decisions are made locally.
“The legislature passed new laws this past session of the legislature that has dramatically weakened the governor’s executive powers here in the state of emergency,” said Lockard. “The mask mandate he issued for the schools was then rescinded this week because the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled these laws have effect, and the governor, he has to call in the legislature now. The legislature has the authority now to do a lot of this. From the state level the majority leader there said there will be no mask mandates, no mandatory vaccinations and no shut downs from the state level. It is up to us here at the local level to decide what is best in our local community.”
Among the changes in legislation was the enactment of HB 208, which limited the number of available NTI days for all school districts down to 10. According to this bill, school districts must request approval by the state in order to have more NTI days, which could affect the number of days that school years need to make up at the end of the year.
Rep. Chris Fugate said that while he believes a majority of people want to be back in school in-person, he does believes that the legislation could have been more flexible with the NTI days.
“I think there may need to be some adjustments by the legislature to allow them maybe some flexibility in how they do some things. Maybe if they need NTI days, just because the initial outbreak, but I believe those additional days — I think all the decisions should be able to be made at a local level,” said Fugate. “I think what we were hoping — and maybe we should have put some flexibility in that legislation — we were hoping by this school year everything would be back to the way it was before because it was tapering down. By the end of the session it was starting to taper down and people wanted to get back out.
“We as a legislature should give them more flexibility to be able to use NTI days if they need them,” said Fugate.
After recent legislative changes to Beshear’s executive power, he can also no longer issue a mask mandate, and the power has been placed upon the state legislature. Fugate said he believes this decision was made to enable local communities to have more of a say in what goes on, rather than falling under “a blanket approach” for the entire state. Fugate said masking is a personal choice that the government should not control.
“I believe in personal freedom,” said Fugate. “I don’t feel like the government should have the authority over people in things like the mask mandate and all that,” he said.
He continued, stating that the people of the area know their children better than anyone.
“That’s a tough call but I think that call should be on the parents rather than on legislators or even the governor,” Fugate said.
Local school officials, he said, have responded well.
“I believe in our superintendents and our teachers, and everybody has adjusted very well to a really bad situation and they’ve overcome in times and they’ve been overachievers I think,” said Fugate. “I don’t think a blanket approach from the state level is what we need.
“Is it right for me in Hazard to try to make decisions for the kids in Louisville? I don’t know what it’s like to live in the city, I’ve never lived in the city. But I do know what it’s like in the mountains, I know how we are,” said Fugate. “A blanket approach doesn’t fit everybody. It’s like making everybody wear the same size of clothes. If I had to wear a medium shirt, I’d be in trouble,”
The districts needs, he said, are differetn.
“Every school district is different,” Fugate said. “When it comes to a certain point something needs to be done I know they’d do something.”
Fugate said there has been talk that a special session will be called to discuss these issues, and said he hopes the meeting is called.
“The governor has talked that we may get called into a special session and so we’ll address things like that during the special session. I hope he does call us in so we can help make some of those decisions based on what we’re seeing from our school systems,” said Fugate.
Throughout everything, both the Hazard Independent Schools District and the Perry County Schools District have continued to operate among the changes and challenges.
Earlier this week, on Aug. 30, Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett announced that he had met with principals and the District Leadership Team to discuss adjustments to the district’s mitigation strategies throughout the district. School specific changes will be posted to their social media sites, said Jett, and this will look different at various schools based on number of students enrolled and available space throughout the individual facilities.
According to Jett, in the Perry County Schools District, it has been determined that masks must be worn at all times by everyone inside of school facilities when students are present, and the only exceptions are if you are alone in a room with the door closed, if you have an exemption from a medical doctor or a student with special needs who cannot safely wear the mask. Masks should cover the nose and mouth, he said. The mask mandate includes all indoor extra-curricular activities. All fans, coaches, players on the bench and officials must wear a mask at all times.
All Perry County schools will also be going back to having students pick up a “grab-and-go” breakfast when they arrive at school and eat in their classrooms. A rotation will be made for some grades to each lunch in the cafeteria and others in the room if proper social distancing can’t be achieved.
Jett said adjustments will be made as cases increase and further guidance is given.
Hazard Independent Superintendent Sondra Combs also addressed the community on Monday this week.
“I am going to try to give you some updates more often of how we are managing and providing high quality in-person instruction with the new surge of COVID,” said Combs in an online statement.
Within the Hazard Independent Schools District, Combs said, all students and staff are wearing masks in all the schools. As students and staff get quarantined or test positive for COVID, contact tracing starts immediately following CDC guidelines until the health department takes the contact tracing over. If a student in a class has tested positive or been quarantined, the school will only contact the students that need to be quarantined in that class. The health department decisions override any decisions on quarantine, said Combs.
“Since school has started around 8 percent of our students have been quarantined due to an exposure or testing positive, with that being said we had over 90 percent attendance,” said Combs. “I am so very proud of our staff and our families.”
More updates will be given on school sites as changes are made.