Today, March 26, Hazard Community and Technical College President/CEO Dr. Jennifer Lindon released the following announcement to all students and staff of HCTC:
This has been a trying time for all of us, but particularly for you as a student adjusting to the sudden shift to remote classes and services. I want to reassure you, that Hazard Community and Technical College remains dedicated to supporting you while keeping all of us safe and healthy.
The needed response to COVID-19 has been changing on almost an hourly-basis, but leaders of colleges and universities across the state have kept in close contact to make sure that we are developing protocols in unison with one another. These partnerships during this time of upheaval give me confidence that we will be able to give our students the quality education they deserve.
I wanted to give you some updates on how we will proceed during the next few weeks:
· HCTC will offer only online/remote classroom instruction through the last day of instruction on May 2, and use online/remote assessment during the regular final exam week of May 4–10.
· HCTC will provide lab/technical/clinical instruction as soon as the Governor authorizes a return to a face-to-face learning environment. HCTC may place students in clinical sites as soon as the site allows students into the healthcare facility.
· HCTC will provide an opportunity for students to complete labs/clinicals as quickly as possible during the term. If facilities are not allowed to reopen within the term, or if students need additional access to lab facilities and to technical equipment after the term ends, the College will enroll the students using a non-credit course offering. This will provide an enrollment with no tuition charged to the student and will cover any insurance/liability issues.
· Any regular summer term classes can start after May 13 or later as College labs become available. This date may be affected by the pandemic response through the Governor’s Office.
· Spring Commencement ceremonies have been postponed with a decision on new dates to come later this spring.
· HCTC will remain open on a limited basis with limited in-person services. We will continue to provide student services virtually until the campuses reopen on a regular schedule.
· HCTC continues to assess the time when each campus can fully reopen its facilities to students and the public and return to normal operations.
· HCTC faculty and staff will continue to work from home through April 17 or until the campuses can reopen on a regular schedule.
As always, please reach out if you have questions. We will work with you individually to help you complete your classes and achieve your educational goals. I know that the last couple of weeks have been tough for all of us. But we have all taken on this challenge and continue to find new ways to help you, our students, and our community. Thank you for your commitment to your studies, and I ask that you continue to stay home, stay healthy, and stay safe. Stay HCTC Strong.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.