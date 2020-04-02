Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local colleges have been donating personal protective equipment and other medical supplies to area health care facilities.
Hazard Community and Technical College donated items from the school's allied health and science programs which included the nursing, radiography, physical therapist assistant, surgical technology, Associate in Science division, medical assisting, sonography and telehealth programs. Donated items from these programs consisted of gloves, gowns, masks, testing swabs and anything else that could be used as PPE.
HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon. Lindon said a HCTC faculty member contacted her with the idea to donate the items, and she thought it was very nice.
“I thought that was very giving of them,” said Lindon. “I was so pleased when our faculty members suggested to me that we make these donations."
In addition to donating the school's PPE from health and science programs, Lindon said the college staff has also been creating and donating face shields from the college's 3-D printers.
Lindon said that, on March 26, through the use of 3-D printers, protective shields for healthcare workers were created and donated. Lindon said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander collected a face shield for the college to use as a model for the 3-D rendering. Austin Rafferty, HCTC's coordinator for the computer aided drafting and design program and the surveying program coordinator, developed the prototype of the shields to put over the headgear that have been 3-D printed, said Lindon. HCTC is using marine vinyl and transparency sheets to add to what is created by the printer, she said.
“Our faculty, they're so innovative and creative,” said Lindon. “We're very excited about it.”
The donations were made to the Hazard Appalachian Regional Health Care, Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, Quantum Health, After Hours Clinic, the East Kentucky Veterans Center and the Hazard Nursing Home.
“We're just trying to help and be a good neighbor,” said Lindon. “We're just trying to give back to the community in this crisis in any way that we're able to.
“This crisis isn’t over and we will continue to do what we can to help in this time of need,” said Lindon. “We want to be able to look back on this time and know we did everything we could to help.”
In addition to HCTC's contribution to healthcare workers, another local college has also donated medical equipment to try and help during this time.
Alice Lloyd College, in Knott County, donated 160 N95 respirator masks valued at over $4,000 to the Knott County Health Department. As Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is becoming more and more scarce across the commonwealth, said ALC representatives, the college wanted to assist in any way possible. The ALC Business Office was in possession of the masks, and when the staff realized that the N95 Respirator Masks were in such high demand, they said they felt in their hearts that they needed to act.
“It had been on my mind for several days to donate them locally. I’m glad we were able to contribute to the community during this time of need. It feels good to give back to an organization that helps our community so much,” said ALC Business Office Manager and Controller Arlene Watts.
Kentucky River District Health Department (KRDHD) Public Health Director Scott Lockard said the donation was very needed and appreciated.
“We at KRDHD greatly appreciate ALC’s donation and support. (Their) generosity helps to further our mission to decrease the spread of the Coronavirus in our district,” said Lockard.
