Today, July 7, officials with Hazard High School confirmed that one of the HHS student athletes has tested positive for COVID-19.
“On July 7, we received notification that one of our student athletes has tested positive for COVID-19. We immediately notified the Kentucky River Health Department,” said Hazard High School Principal Donald “Happy” Mobelini.
Mobelini said officials with the Hazard Independent School district met with healthcare organizations and discussed current procedures for summer athletic workouts.
“We're advised to closely monitor other student athletes for symptoms. We were informed that there is a low risk of transmission to other team members and we'll continue to follow all recommendations from KRDHD to ensure that all coaches and student athletes remain safe and healthy,” said Mobelini.
