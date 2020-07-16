After months of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hillside Theater re-opened early this month on July 3. Now, after a slow return, officials with the business said they have decided to change the hours of operation.
Billy Head, manager of Hillside Theater, said that since the theater has re-opened, the business has not had a lot of customers coming in. This slow return of business, he said, can be contributed to a fear of the virus as well as a lack of awareness that the facility is open.
“We're having trouble getting the word out that we're even open,” said Head. He continued, “I put it all over Facebook, we had it on our marquee at the bottom of the hill for about two weeks.”
Effective July 13, officials with the theater said the facility will only be open from Friday-Sunday, and will be closed Monday-Thursday.
Many people, said Head, have expressed concern about being in public with the rising number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
“Nobody seems like they want to come. I've actually witnessed some comments on Facebook saying 'you couldn't pay me to go out right now.' People are still fearful of the virus, which they should be,” said Head. “Different people have different views of it.”
Head said some people are willing to go out, while others are not.
Being open, he said, is just an opportunity to provide community members with a chance for recreational activities and can help provide a sense of normalcy in these unprecedented times.
“I think it is a good thing for us being open and making it feel like everything is somewhat normal, it kind of turns the fear down a little bit, I think,” said Head. “We're praying everything will be back to normal.”
The staff at Hillside Theater, Head said, are taking precautions to ensure the safety of employees and customers. The staff does recommend the use of masks within the facility he said. Staff members frequently sanitize and clean various areas of the building, he said, as well as offering hand sanitizer to customers. Head said that employees enforce and promote social distancing in the theater's lobby and in the cinema, encouraging customers to skip a few seats and a row between others.
Employees, he said, periodically go check to make sure social distancing is being followed.
Currently, Hillside Theater is showing older movies and customer picked recommendations, said Head.
“The movies we're having are not going to be new, because there are no new movies out right now,” he said. “We're trying to pick what we think people would like,”
Head said that they have chosen the Ghostbusters movies from the 1980s and the 1990s Jurassic Park movies as some of their shows. Suggestions are welcome, said Head.
For updates and information about available movies and show times, visit the Hillside Theater Facebook page or visit their website, https://www.hillsidetheater.net/.
