Late last night, July 20, officials with Hillside Theater announced that the theater will be closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The theater had recently re-opened early this month on July 3, and after a slow return, the business changed the hours of operation on July 13, stating the facility would only be open from Friday-Sunday, and would be closed Monday-Thursday. Now, weeks later, officials with the theater decided to temporarily close the business.
For updates and information about the theater, visit the Hillside Theater Facebook page or visit their website, https://www.hillsidetheater.net/.
