The Housing Development Alliance office is currently closed to the public. Individuals can still go into the entryway, to pick up informational fliers, contact information and envelopes for those needing to make rent or loan payments. If there are any questions, call 606-436-0497.The home-ownership and home repair programs are still operating normally. HDA staff will not be making home visits or seeing clients in the office, but they can talk to clients over the phone or via email. Email addresses for HDA staff members in particular programs that may be of interest to the public include: HOME-OWNERSHIP- Pam Short, Housing Counselor, pam@housingdevelopmentalliance.org; HOME REPAIR- Max Temple, Repair Program Coordinator, max@housingdevelopmentalliance.org; RENTAL- Pam Short, Rental Intake, pam@housingdevelopmentalliance.org; VOLUNTEERING- Jane Rose Britton, Volunteer & Community Coordinator Email: janie@housingdevelopmentalliance.org; HOPE BUILDING (construction training program for those in recovery)- Scottie Cornett, Program Director, scottie@housingdevelopmentalliance.org; and REDBUD FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES- Louis Irvin, CDFI Manager Email: louis@redbudloan.org.