J. C. Penney Company, Inc. announces that in response to the evolving global Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it will temporarily close its stores and business offices, starting March 18. The stores and business offices are scheduled to reopen April 2.

“With the effects of the outbreak being felt more each day, our primary concern and area of focus is and has been on the health and safety of our associates, our customers and our communities,” said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney. “We know this is a critical, unprecedented time and our thoughts are with those who have been impacted.”

The company will continue to monitor the situation and follow guidance from the CDC and local, state and federal health officials and will reassess or adjust its policies accordingly as the situation unfolds.

Customers can continue to shop online at the Company’s flagship store, jcp.com, or through its app.