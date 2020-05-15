Yesterday evening, May 14, health officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department confirmed another positive COVID-19 case in Perry County.
The newest confirmed case is an 18 year old female from Perry County. The individual, said KRDHD officials, is recovering at home. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 18, with 16 being recovered.
KRDHD officials want to remind everyone that the numbers they report differ from the Governor’s daily report due to when and how the cases are reported. The KRDHD said they expect to see additional cases as more testing becomes available.
