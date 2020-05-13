On Wednesday, May 13, officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department confirmed two new positive Covid-19 cases in their service area. One of those newly confirmed cases was in Perry County.
The newest confirmed cases, said KRDHD officials, are a 51-year-old female from Letcher County and an 83-year-old male from Perry County. Both individuals are isolated and recovering at home. This brings the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Perry County to 17, with 16 of those individuals already being recovered.
KRDHD officials said they expect to see additional cases as more testing becomes available and continues in the area.
