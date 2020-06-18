Today, June 18, officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department announced the first confirmed COVID-19 related death in their service area. The patient, said KRDHD, passed away from complications linked to COVID-19.
"The death is a 79-year-old male from Perry County. He was our first COVID-19 positive case on March 31. We at the KRDHD extend our deepest sympathies to his loved ones during this time of loss," said KRDHD Public Health Director Scott Lockard. "As COVID-19 continues to spread in our area, we must all do what we can to keep each other safe."
For more information about COVID-19, visit, www.kycovid19.ky.gov, and for local information, visit the KRDHD Facebook page.
