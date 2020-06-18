Yesterday and today, more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Perry County. One of the individuals was an employee of a local grocery store.
On Wednesday, June 17, KRDHD officials said six more positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Perry County. Today, Thursday, June 18, three more cases were confirmed. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Perry County to 45 (21 recovered, one deceased). The total overall cases within the KRDHD service area is now 72 (with 39 recovered and one deceased).
The new cases include a 20 year old male, a 58 year old female, a 43 year old male, a 68 year old male, a 39 year old female, a 57 year old male, 25 year old female, a 36 year old male and a 74 year old female. The 74 year old female is hospitalized. The 20 year old male is an employee of the Save-A-Lot grocery store located at 163 Citizens Lane in Hazard. The risk of exposure to the public is low but if anyone visited this store between May 29 and June 14, they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Please monitor yourself for symptoms and contact your healthcare provider if you become ill.
KRDHD said they expect to see additional cases as more testing becomes available. Please remember to be healthy at home when possible and practice social distancing when in public.
