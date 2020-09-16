Today, Sept. 16, officials from the Kentucky River District Health Department announced potential public exposure to positive cases of COVID-19 from employees at several locations within the KRDHD service area.
The following locations were included in the announcement:
-Arby's in Hazard – If you visited this restaurant between Saturday, Sept. 5, through Monday, Sept. 7, you may have been exposed to COVID-19.
-Burger King in Hazard – If you visited this restaurant between Wednesday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 12, you may have been exposed to COVID-19.
-Food City Meat Department in Hazard – If you visited this store, specifically the meat department, on Monday, Sept. 7, through Friday, Sept. 11, you may have been exposed to COVID-19.
-Dairy Hut in Whitesburg (Letcher County) – If you visited this restaurant on Thursday, Sept. 10, or Friday, Sept. 11, you may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Additional details about the positive cases cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws. KRDHD officials along with their Epidemiology team are working with the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with these individuals. KRDHD officials ask people to please monitor your symptoms and should you develop a cough, fever and/or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider. The management at all locations are fully cooperating with the health department to ensure the health and safety of their employees and customers, said KRDHD officials.
