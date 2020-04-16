On April 16, officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department reported that a second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Knott County. The individual, KRDHD officials said, is a resident of Knott County, but is an employee of a business in Hazard-Perry County.
The confirmed positive case is a 41-year-old male, said health officials. If anyone has visited the Hazard Walmart between March 14 through April 9, they may have been exposed. The KRDHD asks people to please monitor their symptoms, and if anyone begins to develop a cough, fever and/or shortness of breath, they are asked to call their primary care provider. KRDHD and their epidemiology team are working with the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact all those who may have come into contact with the patient.
The health department encourages people to continue following social distancing recommendations, as well as practicing good personal hygiene.
“We are continuing to see new cases of COVID-19 spread throughout our district,” said KRDHD Public Health Director Scott Lockard in a statement. “The health department staff is working to monitor these cases and notifying anyone who has been exposed. Social distancing, handwashing and staying at home, except for life-sustaining resources remain our best protection.”
