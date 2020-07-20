Today, July 20, officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department announced that several new positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the KRDHD service area since last week, bringing the KRDHD's total cases to 225. More than 20 cases were confirmed in Perry County over the weekend.
On Friday, July 17, 11 cases were reported in the KRDHD service area, including a 61-year-old male in Letcher County, a 46-year-old female in Wolfe County and nine cases in Perry County. The Perry County cases from Friday included two individuals under the age of 18, a 22-year-old female, a 42-year-old female, a 45-year-old male, a 47-year-old male, a 63-year-old male, a 73-year-old female and a 91-year old-female.
As of today, KRDHD said there are 23 new confirmed positive cases in their service area, with 15 of them being in Perry County. The cases confirmed in Perry County over the weekend include four individuals under the age of 18, an 18-year-old male, a 19-year-old male, a 29-year-old female, a 30-year-old male, a 39-year-old female, a 48-year-old male, a 57-year-old female, a 60-year-old female, a 68-year-old male, a 74-year-old female and an 84-year-old female. Other cases confirmed in the KRDHD service area include a 48-year-old female from Owsley County; a pediatric case in Leslie County; a pediatric case and a 45-year-old male in Knott County; and a 42-year-old male, a 64-year-old female, a 65-year-old male and a 67-year-old female in Letcher County.
The newly confirmed cases bring the KRDHD total to 225 cases, with 219 confirmed, six probable, 124 recovered and two deceased. To date, there have been 141 positive cases in Perry County, with one probable case and two COVID-19 related deaths. There have been 72 recoveries in Perry County.
Some of the cases confirmed over the weekend, said KRDHD officials, were employees in places dealing with a lot of public contact. On Friday, KRDHD said five employees of the Tim Short Chrystler Automotive Dealership in Hazard tested positive for COVID-19. If anyone has visited the dealership between June 22-July 17, they may have been exposed. Additionally, KRDHD announced today that an employee of the Whitesburg Food City Deli tested positive, and anyone who visited the store's deli between July 15-17 could have been exposed. KRDHD recommends for people to monitor for symptoms and contact healthcare officials if needed.
KRDHD Public Health Director Scott Lockard and other health officials are asking that residents maintain their practice of social distancing, wear face coverings when in public and to follow all other safety guidelines. Testing is still available at several local healthcare clinics.
