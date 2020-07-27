Today, July 27, officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department announced that 15 new positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Perry County over the weekend, bringing Perry County's total cases to 165. There were also 10 recoveries and three probable cases in the KRDHD service area.
On Friday, July 24, 18 cases were reported in the KRDHD service area, with eight of them being from Perry County. The Perry County cases from Friday's report included two pediatric cases under the age of 18, a 24-year-old male, a 32-year-old female, a 37-year-old female, a 40-year-old female, a 56-year-old male and a 61-year-old female. Four recoveries were reported in the KRDHD service are on Friday.
As of today, KRDHD said there are 15 new confirmed positive cases and three probable cases in their service area, with seven of the confirmed cases and one of the probable cases being in Perry County. The Perry County cases reported over the weekend include one pediatric case under the age of 18, a 21-year-old female, a 25-year-old male, a 41-year-old male, a 42-year-old male, a 57-year-old female and an 87-year-old female. KRDHD officials said six patients recovered in their service area since Friday.
The newly confirmed cases bring the KRDHD total to 280 cases, with 271 confirmed, nine probable, 177 recovered and two deceased. To date, there have been 165 positive cases in Perry County, with two probable cases and two COVID-19 related deaths. There have been 103 recoveries in Perry County.
KRDHD Public Health Director Scott Lockard said the KRDHD is asking that residents maintain their practice of social distancing, wear face coverings when in public and to follow all other safety guidelines.
