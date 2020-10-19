Today, Oct. 19, healthcare officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department announced several new confirmed positive and probable cases of COVID-19 within the district. The KRDHD, said officials, has 57 confirmed positive cases and seven probable cases reported today. Of those, 29 of the cases were from Perry County.
The newest Perry County cases include eight pediatric individuals under the age of 18, a 20-year-old female, a 20-year-old male, a 23-year-old male, a 25-year-old female, a 30-year-old female, a 31-year-old male, a 36-year-old female, a 37-year-old female, a 39-year-old female, a 39-year-old male, a 42-year-old male, a 43-year-old female, two 44-year-old males, a 46-year-old female, a 47-year-old male, a 48-year-old female, a 54-year-old male, a 67-year-old female, a 78-year-old female and an 86-year-old male from Perry County.
This brings Perry County to a total of 445 cases, with 129 active, 31 probable, 307 recovered and nine deceased.
