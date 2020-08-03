The numbers of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases have continued to spike in Perry County and throughout the entire Kentucky River District Health Department service area. Since last week, there have been several new confirmed and probable cases announced by the KRDHD.
Last Friday, July 31, five cases were reported in the KRDHD service area, with three of them being from Perry County. The Perry County cases from Friday's report included a 22-year-old male, a 33-year-old male and a 61-year-old male. Officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department confirmed another COVID-19 related death in their service area on Friday as well. The death, a 63-year-old male from Perry County, was the third COVID-19 related death in the Kentucky River District. All three deaths have been in Perry County.
On Monday, Aug. 3, KRDHD said there were 13 new confirmed positive cases and one probable case in their service area from over the weekend, with five of the confirmed cases being in Perry County. The Perry County cases reported over the weekend include a 37-year-old male, a 53-year-old female, a 58-year-old female, a 60-year-old female and a 66-year-old female.
KRDHD officials said 13 patients recovered in their service area since Friday.
The newly confirmed cases bring the KRDHD total to 320 cases, with 307 confirmed, 13 probable, 262 recovered and four deceased. To date, there have been 183 positive cases in Perry County, with two probable cases and three COVID-19 related deaths. There have been 154 recoveries in Perry County.
KRDHD Public Health Director Scott Lockard said the KRDHD is asking that residents maintain their practice of social distancing, wear face coverings when in public and to follow all other safety guidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.