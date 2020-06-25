According to health officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department, two employees at the Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.
“We have two confirmed cases with employees now,” said KRDHD Public Health Director Scott Lockard. “They have done mass testing up there and all of the residents came back negative, which is a good thing.”
Lockard said all residents' results have been negative, however, there are still “a handful of” employee test results that have not come back in yet.
Mark Bowman, executive director of the Office of Kentucky Veterans Centers, said that, as of June 25, there were only about 25 tests pending, and the organization was hoping the rest would come in by the end of the day.
“In the meantime, we’re taking all the correct approaches,” Bowman said. “The health department has been an amazing partner. Our staff have just been amazing through this.”
Bowman said the facility is following all CDC guidelines, and is doing followup because a second test on one of the positive individuals came back negative.
“We're very pleased that we haven't seen more cases, so hopefully it's contained to the two employees,” said Lockard.
The testing, said Lockard, was part of a mass testing event that included multiple facilities, and was not performed in response to a positive test there, but did help them locate the cases.
“Facility-wide testing is going on in multiple facilities around. The testing event that happened at the veterans center was not in response to an employee testing positive, they had actually been pre-scheduled for this, so it just came at a very opportune time,” said Lockard.
One of the employees, he said, had been on vacation and not been at the facility, and the other positive employee had actually been working at the facility.
“The contact tracing team is still working to try and determine possible exposures, so that is ongoing,” said Lockard, stating that his team and the staff of the EKVC have been very vigilant in monitoring people. “The veterans center, they've done a really good job taking precautions for the residents. They're monitoring everyone the employees may have come in contact with very closely to make sure no symptoms develop.”
