Today, May 18, health officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department reported two more positive COVID-19 cases in the KRDHD service area, with one of those cases being in Perry County.
The two newest lab confirmed positive cases include a 65 year-old male from Wolfe County and a 73 year-old female from Perry County. Both are hospitalized, said KRDHD officials.
This brings the total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Perry County to 19, with 16 individuals being recovered.
KRDHD officials said they expect to see additional cases as more testing becomes available. Officials encourage people to please remember to be healthy at home when possible, and to practice social distancing when out in public.
