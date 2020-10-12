Healthcare officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department announced that individuals at two businesses in Perry County have been exposed to and tested positive for COVID-19.
The first individual, said KRDHD, tested positive for COVID-19 and attended Bingo Night held by the VFW Post 7387 at 1700 Main Street in Hazard, on Tuesday, Oct. 6th. If anyone attended Bingo on this date they may have been exposed and are asked to please monitor symptoms and contact your healthcare provider to get tested if you experience symptoms. The VFW is fully cooperating with the health department and has suspended operations until the week of Oct. 20, said officials.
The second individual, said the KRDHD, was an individual who works at Frances' Diner in Hazard, and has tested positive for COVID-19. If anyone visited this restaurant between Oct. 6-9, they may have been exposed and are being asked to self monitor and contact your healthcare provider to get tested if you experience symptoms.
“The management of Frances' Diner is fully cooperating with the health department and we appreciate their concern for the well-being of their staff and customers,” said KRDHD officials.
Symptoms to monitor for include fever, coughing, shortness of breath, changes in the sensation of taste and/or smell, or gastro-intestinal upset.
