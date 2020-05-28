As of press time, officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department are reporting that 100 percent of the cases in the KRDHD service area have recovered.
“We are pleased to report that all 36 patients have recovered,” said officials with the KRDHD.
So far, there have been 35 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed and one probable case of COVID-19 in the KRDHD service area. Of those confirmed cases, 19 have been in Perry County. According to the KRDHD, 36.1 percent of the positive cases were male and 63.9 percent of the positive cases were female.
Representatives of the KRDHD encourage people to please remain healthy at home when possible and to continue to practice social distancing to help flatten the curve.
