This month, the Kentucky River Regional Jail has been implementing changes to do their part during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the ways the jail has been helping is through the making and donation of face masks. Last week, on April 9, the jail donated their first batch of masks to the Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander.
"We started making masks with our inmates for sleep-wise. So when this COVID-19 situation came up, we had a shortage of masks for the jail, we didn't really have many, so we thought we'd go ahead and make them for the jail," said KRRJ Administrator Lonnie Brewer.
Brewer said three inmates have been making masks for the deputies and jail staff. Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander, said Brewer, asked if the jail would make some for the county.
Brewer said the opportunity was a good chance for the jail to allow inmates from the work release program to continue working without having to leave the jail.
"This is a job for inmates, so we're using it as a vocational opportunity," said Brewer.
The masks are being made with materials purchased from Walmart, and they are washable and reusable, said Brewer. So far, KRRJ has donated 175 masks, he said, however they plan to donate more. The goal, said Brewer, is to donate at least 150 masks per week until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
The three inmates who have been making the masks said they have been enjoying the opportunity to help the community in a time of uncertainty and need.
"It makes me feel good to know that we're helping the community in a time of need," said Emily Clark, one of the participating inmates. "We're glad to be helping and doing something productive for society."
"This makes me happy to be able to help others," said another of the inmates, Daphne Feltner.
For another inmate, the opportunity also had a more personal aspect to it.
"I think it's great, it's a good idea," said Crissy Basemore. "I have family that works in the hospital industry, so I know they need it, it's very important."
KRRJ will continue to donate the masks as needed.
