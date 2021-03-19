Officials with the Kentucky River Regional Jail have confirmed that some inmates tested positive for COVID-19 on March 19.
KRRJ Administrator Lonnie Brewer said a few inmates tested positive on Friday. Brewer said in the past, there were a few inmates taken in while positive, but they were kept in isolation. This is the first time inmates in the general population cells have tested positive, said Brewer.
More information will be available in the coming days.
