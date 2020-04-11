Officials with the Kentucky River Regional Jail said the jail has been taking precautions during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Lonnie Brewer, jail administrator of KRRJ, said the jail is still accepting all inmates as of now, however, some changes have been made to ensure the safety of the inmates and jail staff.
“We do have a different system now as far as our general population,” said Brewer.
Before being admitted into the general population, said Brewer, all newly incoming inmates are being isolated for 14 days to make sure they are displaying no symptoms.
Additionally, Brewer said, the deputies and jail staff are wearing masks and gloves when around the inmates. “Right now, the biggest fear we have is that our deputies will bring it in to the inmates, you know, from the outside coming in,” Brewer said.
The jail has three sewing machines, said Brewer, so the inmates are sewing masks. Brewer said KRRJ planned to donate them the masks to the Perry County Fiscal Court.
Visitations are still limited to online-video calls and phone calls, no physical visitations are currently permitted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.