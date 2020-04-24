Beginning today, April 24, a local clinic has begun offering Covid-19 antibody testing.
Hazard Family Medical Clinic, located on Memorial Drive in downtown Hazard, is now offering Covid-19 antibody testing, which can determine if an individual has already had the Covid-19 virus. The test, said Jonathan Helton, FNP-BC, APRN, owner of the clinic, does not guarantee immunity to COVID-19, as this hasn't been determined yet by the CDC or any other research body, but it will show if you've had it and just not known.
The antibody test, said Helton, is conducted by a simple drawing of blood. Testing is available at the clinic from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.