This past weekend, a local couple continued with their plans to get married, however, instead of holding the traditional wedding, the couple got married online in order to adhere to social distancing recommendations.
On Saturday, April 18, Sarah Reynolds and Michael James got married online via Zoom, so both the bride and the groom’s family and friends could attend and witness the special moment.
Bride Sarah (Reynolds) James said she met James at Jabo’s Coal River Grille, where the two worked together. The pair has been together for nearly three years, she said.
The couple, said James, had originally planned to hold their wedding at the Senior Citizen’s Center, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, all events at the center were cancelled leaving the couple with limited options. “When everything started and shut down, they called me and said they were cancelling all events for April,” said James. “I knew it wasn’t going to be possible after the whole social distancing started because we had planned for over 50 guests.
“We started to postpone it all together, but we had purchased the wedding license which expires in two days,” she said, explaining that they began exploring other possibilities. James said they reached out to their friend Albert “Bo” Kilburn, who was officiating the wedding, and asked his thoughts about what to do.
“Mike and I both adore Bo, and really respect his thoughts about it. It was his idea to do it this way and of course we were excited to still be able to finally tie the knot,” said James, stating that she and her husband are grateful to Kilburn and his wife for their support during the process and for being able to hold the wedding online.
The pair was married through a Zoom meting on Saturday, with a few close family members, friends and the wedding party in attendance virtually. James said they hope to have an actual wedding celebration later this year once the pandemic is over, so all of their family and friends can attend in-person.
