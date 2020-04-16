When the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) began spreading in the state, local government offices had to close to public foot traffic. Many of the offices are still offering limited services, however they have been affected by the pandemic.
One of the local offices that has been struggling is the Perry County Clerk's Office. County Clerk Wayne Napier said the clerk's office has made a few changes to adapt to the pandemic, but like many clerk's offices in the state, they are seeing a large difference in their daily numbers.
"In our office, they changed the way you pay your taxes," said Napier. "They gave a 90-day extension, and people just aren't coming in and paying now. It's drastically killed our office."
Napier said he compared March and April's numbers so far with last year's numbers, and he estimates that the clerk's office has collected approximately 70 percent less than what they did at this time last year.
"It's a huge difference," said Napier. "We're just going day-by-day."
Since the courthouse has been closed to public foot traffic, said Napier, the clerk's office has been offering limited services. Customers can pay online or call in if their insurance is up to date or they have no delinquent taxes against them, he said. Additionally, Napier said, the clerk's office has opened up a window/tent area at the courthouse's side entrance to help customers with services that can't be completed online or over the phone, such as car transfers. The window is open daily, Monday through Friday, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Napier said his office has also set up a deed room for attorney appointments. The appointments have to be scheduled, he said, so people are still practicing social distancing.
"It's helped quite a bit," he said.
Due to the lack of funds coming in, Napier said he has had to lay off nine employees, and currently only has three working.
"As of last week, in the state, there were five county clerk's offices closed down, so we're lucky to be up and running for right now," said Napier, stating that he hopes things will be running normally by June's primary election, so he can bring back all his employees.
Napier said he encourages people to continue to pay their taxes now if they have the funds to do so, in order to prevent future complications.
"If you have the money, instead of putting it off for two or three months, they'd be better off to pay it now, because after everybody comes back to work I'm afraid the lines will be backed all the way out on the streets with people trying to come in to pay," said Napier. "It's just going to be terrible.
"People will be upset when they have to stand in line for hours," Napier said, explaining that if people pay now they will save themselves from that wait and could potentially allow the clerk's office to bring more employees back now.
Napier said through the struggle, he is grateful to be part of the community and to have the opportunity to serve the county as best as he can.
"I really appreciate the opportunity to be the Perry County clerk," said Napier. "It's very humbling. We're trying to do the best we can to serve the people."
